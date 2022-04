WATKINS, Roger C., 72, of Maidens, went to be with the Lord December 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Ethel Javins; two brothers, Larry Watkins (Merle) and Jim Watkins; and sister, Bonnie Watkins (Jim). Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local rescue animal shelter.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.