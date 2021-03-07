Menu
Roger Allen Young
YOUNG, Roger Allen, 70, of Sutherland, Va., passed away on March 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Trudy Young. He is survived by his children, Tracie Young Cerisano and Allen Young (Renessa); grandchildren, Kacie Cerisano, Seth Swick, Kayla Young and Wyatt Morrell; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Honeycutt and Selene Swick; and many other family and friends. He was a member of Ocran United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dale Memorial Park.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy for your family. Trudy and Roger were wonderful neighbors. They both are missed greatly.
Bill
March 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! We will keep the family in our thoughts and prayers! Have memories of making hay tunnels together in Granddad Young´s barn.
Connie Cook Gregg (Daughter of Everett and Geraldine Cook)
March 13, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Rogers passing .worked with him at north Anna and various other jobs will miss him.
Larry southward
March 8, 2021
i will miss you more than you could ever know. now you are back with trudy once again hod bless you...
sandi petree
March 7, 2021
Your Mom and Dad 's love story continues FOREVER..
Faye Osterbind
March 7, 2021
