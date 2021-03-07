YOUNG, Roger Allen, 70, of Sutherland, Va., passed away on March 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Trudy Young. He is survived by his children, Tracie Young Cerisano and Allen Young (Renessa); grandchildren, Kacie Cerisano, Seth Swick, Kayla Young and Wyatt Morrell; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Honeycutt and Selene Swick; and many other family and friends. He was a member of Ocran United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.