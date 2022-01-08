FAHIE, Rohalio Eduardo, closed his eyes peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born December 8, 1939 on the tiny island of Anegada in the BVI, Rohalio was the son of the late Gladys Anselma O'Brien and Joseph and Mercedes Fahie. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Charles Threadgill; and grandson, Matthew Threadgill. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lenora Simmons-Fahie; his children, Pennie Threadgill, Rohalio Krigger Jr. and Loeishea and Leah Fahie; his grandson, Rohalio Krigger III; brothers, Theodore, Norbert (Ansel) and Alton Fahie; sister, Marilyn Rhymer; "adoptive" mother, Gwendolyn Smith; and many dear siblings-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Rohalio lovingly served Jehovah from 1975 and looked forward to his promises for God's faithful followers.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
It is with a heavy heart that we will remember Brother Fahie. His bright smile was always so very comforting, encouraging and so warm. Orrin and I Will remember him so warmly....until we see him again. We pray that our brother´s family can find comfort in the knowledge that he is at rest and awaiting the time he will be with them all again. Love to them all.
Kathleen Skretvedt
Friend
January 10, 2022
My dear Sister Fahie and family,
I carry with me such fond memories of Brother Fahie. His bright smile, his generous heart, his love for our God Jehovah and our spiritual family are just a few of his many gifts. May your grief be soothed by your own memories and the hope we share.