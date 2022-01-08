FAHIE, Rohalio Eduardo, closed his eyes peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born December 8, 1939 on the tiny island of Anegada in the BVI, Rohalio was the son of the late Gladys Anselma O'Brien and Joseph and Mercedes Fahie. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Charles Threadgill; and grandson, Matthew Threadgill. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lenora Simmons-Fahie; his children, Pennie Threadgill, Rohalio Krigger Jr. and Loeishea and Leah Fahie; his grandson, Rohalio Krigger III; brothers, Theodore, Norbert (Ansel) and Alton Fahie; sister, Marilyn Rhymer; "adoptive" mother, Gwendolyn Smith; and many dear siblings-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Rohalio lovingly served Jehovah from 1975 and looked forward to his promises for God's faithful followers.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.