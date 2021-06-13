Menu
Roland Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
JONES, Roland, age 71, of Richmond, departed this life June 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Jones; two daughters, Shirletta Highsmith and Yvonda Dunn (David); five grandchildren; four sisters, Evelyn Thomas, Yvonne Thomas, Mary Ann Jones and Doris McClure (Alfred); two brothers, Melvin Jones Sr. and Wendell Jones; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Ella Highsmith; brother-in-law, Earnest Highsmith; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Jones can be viewed Wednesday, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
17
Memorial Gathering
10:45a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jacqueline Wood
Family
June 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 15, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
willie (nickey redd) coleman
Friend
June 13, 2021
