JONES, Roland, age 71, of Richmond, departed this life June 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Jones; two daughters, Shirletta Highsmith and Yvonda Dunn (David); five grandchildren; four sisters, Evelyn Thomas, Yvonne Thomas, Mary Ann Jones and Doris McClure (Alfred); two brothers, Melvin Jones Sr. and Wendell Jones; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Ella Highsmith; brother-in-law, Earnest Highsmith; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Jones can be viewed Wednesday, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday.