ALTIZER, Ronald, April 13, 1952 to December 18, 2021.



Visitation is December 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glen Allen Church of Christ, located at 11064 Staples Mill Rd. The funeral service will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.