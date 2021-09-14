BENJAMIN, Ronald, Sr., departed this life September 9, 2021. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
To: Maebell and The Benjamin Family, our hearts were saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Rev. Ronald Benjamin. May you find some comfort to know we are thinking about you especially during this bereavement period. O´ Death where is thy sting? It is swallowed up in victory! Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Continue to trust in Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path. Margaret Dunning Stokes & Family (Georgia)
Margaret Dunning Stokes
September 18, 2021
To the family prayers of comfort at this time. Rest in the comfort of Gods arms he will hold you close and give you peace
Alberta Anderson
September 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.