To: Maebell and The Benjamin Family, our hearts were saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Rev. Ronald Benjamin. May you find some comfort to know we are thinking about you especially during this bereavement period. O´ Death where is thy sting? It is swallowed up in victory! Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Continue to trust in Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path. Margaret Dunning Stokes & Family (Georgia)

Margaret Dunning Stokes September 18, 2021