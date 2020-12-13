Menu
Ronald Berger Brown
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
BROWN, Ronald Berger, 78, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Hazel Brown. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Grace Shackelford Brown; his daughter, Lorah Rilee Bennett; son-in-law, Thomas Bennett; sister, Barbara "Pinky" Lowery and her husband, Michael Lowery; and nephews, Hugh and Kenneth Lowery. Ronnie served as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, and later as an educator. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter as well as a member of the Manchester Moose Lodge #699. A funeral will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
