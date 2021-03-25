BUCHANAN, Ronald Gibson, 72, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Dave Mallon, their three children, Elsie, Holly and Ezra, of Widnes, England; and his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jason Billups, their children, Clara and Henry, of Chesterfield. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Tiller of Powhatan, Donna Paxson of Virginia Beach and Susan Rackley of New Kent; plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Lily Arabella Billups. Ron was a creative potter. His creations have been displayed at galleries around Richmond. He also gifted many pieces to family and friends. He was a long-time concierge at The Jefferson Hotel. He loved his job, often regaling family and friends with stories of the interesting people he met and was able to assist. He was very knowledgable about the Richmond area and knew the best places to eat! He enjoyed traveling and was always up for a road trip. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, Va. 23150.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
Gibson will be greatly missed at the Jefferson Hotel. Words cannot express our sympathy to his family as we felt an extreme sense of loss, of our own, upon arriving at the hotel, only to learn he had passed away the day before. Gibson always welcomed us to the hotel with a "welcome home" since we stayed there for several weeks each month for 4 years before Covid hit. He loved our dogs Sequin and Sparkle and adored our Twins in such a special way. He talked fondly about his family, especially his grandchildren and we spent a lot of time speaking about Zelda and later, his new dog. He will always be in our hearts with fond remembrance and we will miss him greatly, especially on our trips to the hotel.
With Sincerest thoughts and prayers,
The Marquez Family
April 30, 2021
Ron, thank you for your kindness to my son Brandon.
Dana Gay
March 27, 2021
I was so incredibly sorry to hear Ron had passed away. We worked together from 2005-09 and I looked forward to our near daily chats. He was witty and smart, and helped make the long hotel days fun. I will miss him a great deal.
Meghan Ely
March 26, 2021
Betty, Susan, Donna and family. Our deepest sympathy to all of you. He was a fun guy. Know he will be missed. God bless you. Love Pat and Jim Sprouse
Pat Sprouse
March 26, 2021
Ron's passing has really knocked me for a loop. He and I were of the same age Nd had many things in common including our love of dogs. He was so happy when he got this last one. He showed me pictures galore. He kept his composure through the most taxing circumstances. Ron (Gibson) will be greatly missed. Rest in peace my friend.
DARLENE J RAGSDALE
March 26, 2021
Ron and I sang together in the WHBC youth choir. Since then we would get together to hang out. He was a wonderful person, kind and loving. We were planning on a return trip to DC to visit the National Cathedral which we both enjoyed. He was a good friend who will be missed.
James O'Brien
March 26, 2021
It's a sad day without you there. I miss our daily " insults" to each other but by the end of the day we ended with see you tomorrow . But he would still say something smart. Heaven has gained an angel . Gone but never forgotten
Pat Coles
March 25, 2021
Knowing Ron enriched our lives. We will remember him fondly. R.I.P.
Susan and Powell Parks
March 25, 2021
I grew up with "Ronnie" at Woodland Heights Baptist, years later I had the privilege of volunteering with him at Camp Alkulana. His creativity, humor and dedication were infectious. Thank God for his life.