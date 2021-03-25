BUCHANAN, Ronald Gibson, 72, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Dave Mallon, their three children, Elsie, Holly and Ezra, of Widnes, England; and his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Jason Billups, their children, Clara and Henry, of Chesterfield. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Tiller of Powhatan, Donna Paxson of Virginia Beach and Susan Rackley of New Kent; plus many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Lily Arabella Billups. Ron was a creative potter. His creations have been displayed at galleries around Richmond. He also gifted many pieces to family and friends. He was a long-time concierge at The Jefferson Hotel. He loved his job, often regaling family and friends with stories of the interesting people he met and was able to assist. He was very knowledgable about the Richmond area and knew the best places to eat! He enjoyed traveling and was always up for a road trip. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, Va. 23150.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.