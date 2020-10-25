CAUDELL, Ronald "Ron" David, 81, passed away on October 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred (Tank) and Frances Caudell; daughter, Frankie Vivi Ann Caudell. He is survived by his wife, Ginnie Caudell; sons, David Caudell, Richard Dion Caudell; daughter, Delane Markley; grandchildren, Logan and Lauren Markley, Kevin Caudell; sister, Patricia Shumate. He was an avid motorcyclist; making three cross country trips on his bike, including Alaska. His favorite pastimes included painting, "piddling," picking up sticks, feeding the hummingbirds and fighting the squirrels for grapes. The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 12:30 to 2:45 p.m. where a service will be held at 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held in Roselawn Burial Park, 103 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, Virginia, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.