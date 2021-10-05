Menu
Ronald Garis
FUNERAL HOME
B. W. White Funeral Home
20408 King William Rd.
King William, VA
GARIS, Ronald, age 51, entered his eternal reward on October 1, 2021 after a brief illness. He is survived by Kate, his wife of 32 years; their daughter, Victoria; and a host of extended family and friends. He was faithful to his family and served the Lord to the end. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the King William C.H. Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 20408 King William Rd., where services will also be held 2 p.m. October 7, 2021. Interment will follow in King William Wesleyan Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m.
B. W. White Funeral Home
20408 King William Rd., King William, VA
Oct
7
Service
2:00p.m.
B. W. White Funeral Home
20408 King William Rd., King William, VA
Oct
7
Interment
King William Wesleyan Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
B. W. White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Such sad times. Ronald was always so cheerful and kind. Our prayers are with you.
Janet & Dom A. & David Custalow (at KW Pet Resort)
October 8, 2021
My condolences on the passing of your husband. May God bless you and your family during this time of great sorrow.
Nicole Guthrie
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Monique Ampy
October 5, 2021
