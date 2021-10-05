GARIS, Ronald, age 51, entered his eternal reward on October 1, 2021 after a brief illness. He is survived by Kate, his wife of 32 years; their daughter, Victoria; and a host of extended family and friends. He was faithful to his family and served the Lord to the end. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the King William C.H. Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home, 20408 King William Rd., where services will also be held 2 p.m. October 7, 2021. Interment will follow in King William Wesleyan Methodist Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.