Ronald H. Patterson
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
PATTERSON, Ronald H., of Midlothian, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Broadway, North Carolina, in 1943 and was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Joseph H. and Gaynelle Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Leigh Patterson; their two children, Joseph Patterson (Lauren) and April Fain (Gray); and four grandchildren, Poppy, Joie, Mac and Bo; and his sister, Patricia Kaufman (James). He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and granddad.

Ron graduated from Wake Forest University and remained an avid Demon Deacon fan throughout his life. He obtained his Doctorate of Medicine and completed his Orthopaedic Residency at the Medical College of Virginia. He was an Associate Professor Emeritus at the Medical College of Virginia, where he specialized in total joints, trauma and general Orthopaedics. In 2006, he continued his career with VCU Orthopaedics at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center until his retirement in 2017.

No memorial service is planned at this time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
Leigh , I was so saddened to learn of Ronnies passing. I know it has been years that we have seen or been together but I remember those times fondly. Please give my condolences to your children. Love, Mary Stewart
Mary Stewart
October 3, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.Heart felt sympathy for Leigh and the whole family.
Victoria Alpen
October 2, 2020