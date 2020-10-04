PATTERSON, Ronald H., of Midlothian, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Broadway, North Carolina, in 1943 and was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Joseph H. and Gaynelle Patterson.



He is survived by his wife, Leigh Patterson; their two children, Joseph Patterson (Lauren) and April Fain (Gray); and four grandchildren, Poppy, Joie, Mac and Bo; and his sister, Patricia Kaufman (James). He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and granddad.



Ron graduated from Wake Forest University and remained an avid Demon Deacon fan throughout his life. He obtained his Doctorate of Medicine and completed his Orthopaedic Residency at the Medical College of Virginia. He was an Associate Professor Emeritus at the Medical College of Virginia, where he specialized in total joints, trauma and general Orthopaedics. In 2006, he continued his career with VCU Orthopaedics at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center until his retirement in 2017.



No memorial service is planned at this time.

