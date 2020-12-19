Menu
Ronald Lee Leitch Sr.
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
LEITCH, Ronald Lee, Sr., 79, of Waynesboro, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was a dedicated Pressman to the printing industry for over 40 years in Richmond, Virginia. He was a member of Bonnie Brae Church of Christ, Richmond, Va., and West Waynesboro Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank D. Leitch and N. Louise Leitch; his wife, the love of his life, Marvine Leitch; daughter, Marla J. Leitch; and grandson, Ronald Lee Leitch III.

Survivors include his siblings, Joyce Hall, Jerry Leitch and special friend, Linda Parr, Mike Leitch and wife, Mary; five nephews and two nieces; his son, Ronald Lee Leitch Jr.; his daughter, Stacey Soudjian and husband, David; his three granddaughters, Dorian Soudjian, Kelly Leitch and Shannon Wenger and her husband, Derek; two great-grandsons, Hudson and Brady Wenger; and a very special companion, Elsie Crawford.

There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Ave., Waynesboro, conducted by Pastor Chad Grondin. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery for the service. Covid-19 guidelines requiring mask and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Bonnie Brae Church of Christ or West Waynesboro Church of Christ.

The family would like to express appreciation to the amazing second floor doctors, nurses and staff at Augusta Health.

Family and friends may share memories and condolences at www.charltonand groomefuneralhome.com.

The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2020.
Dec
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
420 Rosser Ave, Waynesboro, VA
Thank you for being such a wonderful grandfather and watching me grow up through the years. A shock that your no longer with us. Thank you for all the memories. We love you Pop. Gonna miss you a lot. Boke loves you so much. Watch us over us.
Dorian
December 20, 2020
Sorry to hear about Ronnie. He was a special person. He was always very nice to me growing up. I will think of him often. So sorry
Bruce chandler
December 19, 2020
Ronnie graduated from Wilson Memorial High School Class of 1960 & loved coming to our Reunions. He will sadly be missed by all his classmates & will be remembered at all our Reunions.
Susie Henderson
December 19, 2020
