Ronald Pleasant Lewis Sr.
LEWIS, Ronald Pleasant, Sr., age 53, of Richmond, departed this life February 10, 2021. He is survived by wife, Mari Lewis; one daughter, Naomi R. Lewis; one son, Ronald P. Lewis Jr.; his mother, Robenaire D. Moss; father, Richard D. Lewis Sr. (Lucille); one brother, Richard D. Lewis Jr. (Tia); three sisters, Tiffany S. McEachin, Michelle A. McEachin and Sarah E. Anderson; two stepsisters, Nancy Culpepper and Sarita Banks; three stepbrothers, John Banks, Quincy Banks and Troy Banks; three aunts, Joyce Lewis, Barbara Stanton and Blanche White; two uncles, Samuel Jackson Jr., Clyde Johnson (Shirley). Ronald leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friends; dear family friend, Hamlet Hood Jr. "uncle Sporty"; and future family, Tijwana and Isiah Simmons. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Lewis can be viewed Thursday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 1 p.m. Rev. Melvin Shearin officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be followed.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sometimes I come back to this website and recall the last time you said you loved me; The same day of your departure. Sometimes I question whether or not I´ve grown much as a man without your guidance but then I realize you´ve given me all of what I need to be a man. I love you big dawg. Hopefully you got that coke with the 2 dollars I gave you.
Ronald Lewis Jr.
Family
November 21, 2021
Rest in Paradise my brother. You have always treated me as a little brother & im going to miss that. May GOD take you under his wing. Much love and sympathy for your family. Love you Big Bro.
Leslie Reilly
Friend
March 6, 2021
I Love You Ronald
Valerie Logan
Family
March 5, 2021
Madeline Bell
March 5, 2021
To Naomi and family, The ISC Management and Family would like to extend our deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. We hold you hold up in prayers to find peace and strength. Rest easy, dance with the Angels, may you Rest in eternal peace Mr. Lewis. God Speed.
Deann Holloway
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss, God has his arm wrapped around him he is safe in the lords hands. Rest in peace.
Kay
March 5, 2021
March 3, 2021
March 3, 2021
March 3, 2021
Richard Lewis
Brother
March 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 3, 2021
