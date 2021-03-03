LEWIS, Ronald Pleasant, Sr., age 53, of Richmond, departed this life February 10, 2021. He is survived by wife, Mari Lewis; one daughter, Naomi R. Lewis; one son, Ronald P. Lewis Jr.; his mother, Robenaire D. Moss; father, Richard D. Lewis Sr. (Lucille); one brother, Richard D. Lewis Jr. (Tia); three sisters, Tiffany S. McEachin, Michelle A. McEachin and Sarah E. Anderson; two stepsisters, Nancy Culpepper and Sarita Banks; three stepbrothers, John Banks, Quincy Banks and Troy Banks; three aunts, Joyce Lewis, Barbara Stanton and Blanche White; two uncles, Samuel Jackson Jr., Clyde Johnson (Shirley). Ronald leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friends; dear family friend, Hamlet Hood Jr. "uncle Sporty"; and future family, Tijwana and Isiah Simmons. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Lewis can be viewed Thursday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 1 p.m. Rev. Melvin Shearin officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be followed.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.