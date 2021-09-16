Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
I will never forget his kind smile and respect for all.
Allegra Cook
September 30, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. Rick worked at McGuire VA Hospital with Ron for three years. Ron was always ready with a smile and seeing him would be the best way to start a day. He will be missed by all who knew him and by many who did know him and did not see hard he worked behind the scene.
Rick and Kathy Qualy
Work
September 24, 2021
Sending condolences to the family. You will be missed.
Freida Parker & Michael Hughes
Friend
September 23, 2021
I will miss Ron greeting me often with his big smile and joyful conversation. He was one in a million. Big G
Big G
September 21, 2021
I will miss his smile as he greeted me at the front entrance of the VA Medical Center in the morning and as he walked the halls escorting the Veterans. He will be truly missed.
Rosemary
September 19, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ron. Ron was a true gem. I pray the Lords love and peace will comfort you in these times. Serving was his life now he will praise eternally.