NETHERTON, Ronald Jeffrey "Jeff", 67, passed away on June 5, 2021. He had a passion for BMWs and helping people. Also known as "The Candyman," he was generous, fun and never met a stranger. He is survived by wife, Nadya Netherton and her son, Arthur Rudin; mother, Ruth Netherton; sisters, Vicki Jessee (Allen) and Kim Miller (Kerry); as well as many family members and friends. Services will be held 12 noon, with a period of visitation an hour prior Friday, June 11, 2021 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Interment will be private. bennettfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.