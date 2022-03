NETHERTON, Ronald Jeffrey "Jeff", 67, passed away on June 5, 2021. He had a passion for BMWs and helping people. Also known as "The Candyman," he was generous, fun and never met a stranger. He is survived by wife, Nadya Netherton and her son, Arthur Rudin; mother, Ruth Netherton; sisters, Vicki Jessee (Allen) and Kim Miller (Kerry); as well as many family members and friends. Services will be held 12 noon, with a period of visitation an hour prior Friday, June 11, 2021 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Interment will be private. bennettfuneralhome.com