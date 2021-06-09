Menu
Ronald Jeffrey "Jeff" Netherton
NETHERTON, Ronald Jeffrey "Jeff", 67, passed away on June 5, 2021. He had a passion for BMWs and helping people. Also known as "The Candyman," he was generous, fun and never met a stranger. He is survived by wife, Nadya Netherton and her son, Arthur Rudin; mother, Ruth Netherton; sisters, Vicki Jessee (Allen) and Kim Miller (Kerry); as well as many family members and friends. Services will be held 12 noon, with a period of visitation an hour prior Friday, June 11, 2021 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Interment will be private. bennettfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
11220 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen, VA
Jun
11
Service
12:00p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
11220 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen, VA
Marlene Singleton
Friend
June 15, 2021
I will miss Jeff dearly ... He was always so fun loving and uplifting, he would call me a Muskrat at the Family Reunions, I will never forget that. Made me feel special :) Love him lots :(
Mary E Smith ( Hutchinson)
Family
June 14, 2021
Jeff and I go back to Sunday School at Mt. Vernon , he was absolutely one of the nicest greatest hard working guys I´ve ever known. Rest In Peace brother as God needed another ANGEL , you will be missed by us all .Thanks for your lifetime friendship I will miss you . God Bless !
Donnie Frick
Friend
June 11, 2021
Jeff was a great guy wit a zest for life a a HUGE HEART! He loved to hug he always said it was a proven fact that giving a hug made you live longer. Thanks for the grins, Jeff. We sure will miss you.
Karen
Family
June 10, 2021
Jeff was my family ever since I moved to Richmond. Jeff gave way more than he ever took.
James Sparling
Friend
June 10, 2021
Jeff always wore a smile and you could always count on him to cheer you up with a joke or two. He was easy to be around and hard to forget.
Simone
Friend
June 10, 2021
Michael Gallagher
June 10, 2021
Friends for close to 27 years many great times / talking about Cars - motor bikes , life and world events / many nights of music and fun - lucky enough to have talked with him a day before -/ talk to you later brother ok , love ya man - hay love you to !
Michael Gallagher
June 10, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I have not seen Jeff in many years but he was such a good friend in high school. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
JoAnne Uebele Stainback
June 10, 2021
Ham's 1st RIDE
Richard Bradley
Friend
June 10, 2021
Jeff was a friend to our family, he would come over for family dinners. My mother loved such a handsome and kind man, and so did all of us. When dinner was over Jeff would do dishes, and keep the steak bones For his dogs. Rest in peace.
Cindy
Friend
June 10, 2021
You have been like a part of our family for as long as I can remember. I will always remember your kind heart and big smile. You will be greatly missed my friend!
Rosie Keen-Auto Brokers of Ashland
Friend
June 10, 2021
A TRUE FRIEND ! ThankU 4ALL the GREAT MEMORIES - 30+years
Richard Bradley
June 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to Jeff's family, he was a special guy. He will be sorely missed, may he find peace in the Lord.
Charles Dimitris
Friend
June 9, 2021
The world was a kinder place with Jeff in it. He was extremely thoughtful and generous and an incredible friend. He is forever in my heart. With deepest condolences and profound sorrow, Una
Una (Hunt) Hinton
Friend
June 9, 2021
I am truly sorry to hear about Jeff passing. Always liked him. There were times I would run into him around town when he had vending machines. Usually had a large cowboy hat on, always remember that. Also talked to him when we both had rental properties. Him and all of his family are in our prayers.
Lucky Wright
June 9, 2021
Love, Christine (Dr. Brown)
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results