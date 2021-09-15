PAYNE, Ronald Stuart, 61, passed away on September 13, 2021. Ronald was born March 3, 1960, to the late Stuart and Mary Payne. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Bradford. Ronald is survived by his siblings, Martha Bailey (Jerry), Linda Calhoun (Mike) and Jan Abernathey (Donnie); as well as many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the fellowship hall of Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 North Parham Road, Henrico, Va. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parham Road Baptist Church or Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.