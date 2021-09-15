Menu
Ronald Stuart Payne
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sheridan Funeral Home
6093 Venable Rd
Kents Store, VA
PAYNE, Ronald Stuart, 61, passed away on September 13, 2021. Ronald was born March 3, 1960, to the late Stuart and Mary Payne. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Bradford. Ronald is survived by his siblings, Martha Bailey (Jerry), Linda Calhoun (Mike) and Jan Abernathey (Donnie); as well as many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the fellowship hall of Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 North Parham Road, Henrico, Va. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parham Road Baptist Church or Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parham Road Baptist Church
2101 North Parham Road, Henrico, VA
Sep
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery
Columbia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Sheridan Funeral Home
Mr. Payne, you will be missed
Ms. Collins
Friend
September 30, 2021
Jan and Donnie,we are so saddened to hear of your loss. May God send you His comfort as you grieve. Please know we are offering prayers for you and your family.
Jim and Mary Fyfe
September 15, 2021
Linda and family - Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this time of sadness.
Donnie and Sheri Taylor
Friend
September 15, 2021
