PYNDELL, Ronald L., was born August 4, 1947 in Washington, D.C. and completed his journey on earth on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born the eldest of five children to the late Robert M. and Helen S. Pyndell.
Ron attended the DuPont Seventh-Day Adventist School through ninth grade. He was a graduate of McKinley Technical High School in Washington, D.C., where he was active in the Military Cadet Corp. He sang tenor in the popular school boy band called the Dialons and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Alpha Psi High School Fraternity. Ron attended D.C. Teachers College for two years (1968 to 1970) and later attended UDC where he excelled as a visual artist. His thirst for knowledge led him back to school recently in Richmond, Virginia where he attended Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) until COVID closed in person classes.
Ron used his many artistic talents working in the Kennedy Center on musicals such as Les Miserables. He painted unitards in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Phoenix Productions. He also worked as wardrobe supervisor on A Man Called Hawk for Warner Bros. Ron later used his talents restoring homes as a master carpenter.
Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth.
Ron is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara; stepdaughter, Rhea Joyner; stepson, Edward Joyner (Aerian); godson, Michael Morton; goddaughter, Sharonda Jones; sister, Montina Pyndell; brothers, Robert (Joanne) and Kevin Pyndell; stepmother, Sarah C. Pyndell; stepsisters, Valanhea C.E. Washington (Clarence) and Lavern C. Austin; stepbrother, John A. Coleman (Yolanda); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We are blessed and strengthened by your acts of kindness, prayers, comforting words, beautiful cards and phone calls. May God richly bless each of you.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at jldodsonandsons.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.