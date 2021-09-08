Very sadden to learn of the death of a friend, classmate, and fellow tenor with the Dialons. I´ll never forget our time together with the Dialons and Ron introducing me many years later to Dick Gregory outside the White House. Dick´s words to me left a haunting impression upon me from which memories of Ron, the Dialons, and Dick oft arise afresh in my mind as if we were together just yesterday. My deepest condolences to his loved ones for their loss of a man who in my experience was without guile towards others and of an innocent spirit not hardened by the world.

Jim School September 8, 2021