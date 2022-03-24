RAGLAND, Ronald Matthew, passed away on March 21, 2022 at the age of 80, in Richmond, Va. His spirit, warmth and optimism belied the long, hard battle he fought with Parkinson's, cancer and many other ailments. Though his fight is now over, he never gave up.



Ron was loved by all who knew him. His generosity and kindness were evident to his family, friends and co-workers at Heilig-Meyers Furniture Company, where he worked for 33 years.



A true son of Staunton, Va., Ron and his future wife, Janet Prosl, graduated from Lee High in 1960 and started their life-long adventure together in Richmond during college.



Ron was a frugal man who never met a sale he didn't like. He'd be appalled by the price per word we're paying to publish this tribute and would have insisted on saving a few bucks by going with, "Ron's gone." We're happy to pay extra.



Ron is lovingly survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; his four children and their spouses, Matt (Elizabeth), Kevin (Karen), Lynne Lindsay (Eric) and Marcus (Heather); his brother, Donald (Maureen); and his eight grandchildren who will miss him terribly.



Services will be held at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church on Fort King Road on Friday, March 25, at 3 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate the life of this wonderful man. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Boy Scouts of America, Westmoreland-Fayette Council.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.