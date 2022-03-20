SHURIE, Ronald Wayne, loving husband to Elizabeth "Betty" Godish Shurie and devoted father of six, died March 5, 2022 at the age of 95 in N. Chesterfield, Va. Born to Andrew Marcus Shurie and Lillian Lochrie Shurie in Latrobe, Pa. on July 31, 1926, Ron loved music from a young age and played accordion on his own radio show at the age of 11. After graduating from high school, he served in the Army Air Corps, then received his B.A. in Music Education from Indiana State Teachers College (Pa). Ron taught instrumental music at Hurst High School in Pleasant Unity, Pa. and then at his alma mater, Latrobe High School, becoming Director of Music for Greater Latrobe School District. He played accordion and trombone professionally in numerous bands during those years. Ron and Betty married in 1953 and eventually relocated to Rockville, Md., where Ron taught instrumental music at Julius West Junior High and earned his master's in Music Education from the University of Maryland. They moved once again, to Potomac, Md. near Winston Churchill High School, where Ron directed the orchestra, concert band, jazz band, marching band and majorettes. As director of the orchestra for nine major musicals, he was a driving force behind the school's acquiring a state-of-the-art auditorium. He directed the choir of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Md., and concluded his teaching career as the rotating music teacher at five elementary schools. Over his lifetime, Ron launched many of his students on their own careers in music. With six kids on a teacher's salary, Ron played gigs to supplement his income, often two or three in a weekend. He was well-known in the Washington, D.C. area for playing accordion with his music trio at weddings, Bar Mitzvahs, inaugural balls and many other events.
Ron and Betty were wonderful parents! They took the family on annual summer trips with a travel trailer ("Big Drag"), providing them with many fond memories. Ron took an ongoing auto mechanics class for seven years and enjoyed tinkering with cars and teaching his kids how to drive and maintain their vehicles. After retirement, he and Betty moved to Richmond, Va. Ron became a Master Gardener, volunteering many hours in that capacity, and he and Betty transformed their "Shady Acre" into a beautifully landscaped property. Ron was known throughout the neighborhood for the lovely Angel Trumpet plants he grew and shared and for playing his accordion at neighborhood events. Always an adventurer, Ron even did some performance racing at the age of 79, joining his son in Ron Jr.'s life-long hobby. Ron and Betty enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises. "Big Ron" continued to make music at The Crossings of Bon Air, where he and Betty moved in 2011 with their two beloved cats, Puss and Boots. Ron and Betty had 64 wonderful years together before Betty's death in 2018.
Ron always enjoyed meeting people and even in later life, he would often sing for them. Despite losing almost all his vision and much of his mobility, Ron maintained his sense of humor and grace to the end. He is survived by his brother, Gordon (Lois) of Greensburg, Pa.; his children, Elaine Ogburn (Thomas) of Richmond, Va., Ronald Shurie Jr. (Francesca Richardson) of Annapolis, Md., Elise Shurie (Andrew Groebner) of Silver Spring, Md.; and Alison Draper, Randall Shurie (Kim) and Cara Kinning, all of N. Chesterfield, Va.; his grandchildren, Rebecca Ogburn (Henrico, Va,), Reagan Shurie and Justin Shurie (N. Chesterfield, Va.), Carlynn Patten (Chad) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jenna Pernell of Penn Laird, Va.; and his great-grandchildren, Sloane Patten, Lynlee Patten, Peyton Pernell and Tavin Hite. Before his death, Ron missed Betty immensely and looked eagerly forward to rejoining her. He will be greatly missed, but the family is joyful that these two loving and dedicated parents are reunited in Heaven. The family would like to thank Kristie Reid of Agape Companions, Ron's home helper, for her devotion to him the past several years and also, the staff of The Crossings of Bon Air and of At Home Care for their support. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, Richmond, Va. The service will be followed by the placement of ashes and then a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a local public school band, attending a concert, or donating to an animal shelter.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
My condolences to everyone in the Shurie family. What an amazing man, and he touched so many thousands of people's lives. He taught us about music and managing an organization as well as about tolerance, perseverance and so many aspects of life.
Sarah Pritchard
School
March 21, 2022
Not only was he my director but as a wedding present he brought his little group to play at my wedding reception. I always enjoyed his stories about playing professionally. He had a soft spot in his heart for trombone players since he was one. I still remember one time as the first chair trombone he gave me a B. I asked him "Why?" He said to get me to show up for band class. One time while he was still in the office the woodwinds started warming up on the "Fiddler on the Roof". The trombones had a major part in the om-pah-pah section. By the time we got there the whole band was playing. I turned to
Jay Diepenbrock (2nd Chair) and said "Play it straight". I played it with him a 1/2 step down. The band broke up and Mr. Shurie came running out of his office yelling "WHAT WAS THAT!" Great
man, great times and great memories.
Mark Oviatt
School
March 21, 2022
I've just read the news in the Washington Post about Ron Shurie. A beautiful tribute. Ron Shurie was my high school music teacher, at Churchill. Always positive and encouraging, and instilling confidence in our abilities, and encouraging us with humor and kindness to aspire. He stood out in this way from the other music teachers. My family attended St. Raphael Catholic Church for several years, and benefited from the beautiful choir music he directed for the Sunday Mass. Also, Ron played with the Donati orchestra at my wedding reception -- perhaps the accordian. My condolences to Elise and Ron, who I were both at Churchill during my years there.
May the peace of Christ be with you all.