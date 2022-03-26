Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Gene West
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
WEST, Ronald Gene, 78, of Midlothian, Virginia, joined his Lord on March 23, 2022.

Born on July 5, 1943, he was son to the late Annabel and Albert West. Along with one brother and two sisters, he grew up in Eugene, Oregon, where he met his wife of 50 years, Sue, who preceded him in death. A proud Vietnam veteran, he served over 20 years in the U.S. Army. While in Vietnam, he received the Silver Star for Valor.

He is survived by wife, Vivian; daughter, Betsy Harrell (Doug); granddaughter, Katie Harrell; grandson, Stephen (Laura) Harrell; great-granddaughters, Sloan and Lachlan Harrell.

Memorial services Saturday, March 26, 3 p.m., Oak Forest Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.