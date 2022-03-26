WEST, Ronald Gene, 78, of Midlothian, Virginia, joined his Lord on March 23, 2022.



Born on July 5, 1943, he was son to the late Annabel and Albert West. Along with one brother and two sisters, he grew up in Eugene, Oregon, where he met his wife of 50 years, Sue, who preceded him in death. A proud Vietnam veteran, he served over 20 years in the U.S. Army. While in Vietnam, he received the Silver Star for Valor.



He is survived by wife, Vivian; daughter, Betsy Harrell (Doug); granddaughter, Katie Harrell; grandson, Stephen (Laura) Harrell; great-granddaughters, Sloan and Lachlan Harrell.



Memorial services Saturday, March 26, 3 p.m., Oak Forest Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.