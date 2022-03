ZEHMER, Ronald Winfield, 79, of Richmond, Va., passed away March 12, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Zehmer; sons, Mike Zehmer (Kim) and Ashby Zehmer; and grandson, Davin Zehmer. He was passionate about ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone. A memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.