Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronnie H. Emerson
EMERSON, Ronnie H., 66, of Sandston, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mom, Marie Kane. Ronnie was self-employed with Emerson Communication. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Left to cherish Ronnie's memory are his wife, Barbara; son, Brandon; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Saylor and Karson; and siblings, Wayne, Chuck, Michael, Gary, Ricky and Tina. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ronnie's name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Oct
7
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.