EMERSON, Ronnie H., 66, of Sandston, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mom, Marie Kane. Ronnie was self-employed with Emerson Communication. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Left to cherish Ronnie's memory are his wife, Barbara; son, Brandon; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Saylor and Karson; and siblings, Wayne, Chuck, Michael, Gary, Ricky and Tina. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ronnie's name to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com
.