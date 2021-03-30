KEEN, Ronnie Nelson, 79, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on March 27, 2021. Born in Whitewood, Va., Ronnie had been a resident of Hopewell since 1964. He was the son of the late Nelson and May (Elrod) Keen and the stepson of the late Florida (Daniels) Keen. In addition to his parents, Mr. Keen was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Keen; and a sister, Athlene "Teen" Sweeney. He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Edith Mueller Keen; daughters, Patricia Johnson of Stone Mountain, Ga., Jacqueline (Paul) Moyer of Wasilla, Ala., Beverly Keen of Henrico, Va.; son, Michael (Melody) Keen of N. Dinwiddie, Va.; sisters, Hellen White of Lebanon, Va., Patsy Clifton of Oakwood, Va., Diana Sue (Harold) Cantrell of Jewell Ridge, Va., Deborah (Perry) Ward of Louisa, Va.; brothers, George (Mavis) Keene of Leesburg, Va., Kennith Keene of Jolo, W.Va., Raymond Dean (Della) Keen of Swords Creek, Va.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a 1975 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and was a retired Accountant and Virginia Magistrate, as well as a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Hopewell. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Hopewell, 510 W. Poythress Street, Hopewell, Va. 23860 or online at giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/stj510208
and/or the American Legion Post 146, 217 East City Point Road, Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.