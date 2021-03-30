Edith, and extended family - I was very sorry to learn that Ronnie passed away recently. I know your hearts are very sad at this time. Will pray for you. May your fond memories of him sustain you. I worked with Ronnie over the years when he worked thru the courts. He was always very knowledgeable about his work, took it seriously, and he and I "traded quite a few war stories" over the years - at work, or at a festive Moose function. He and Edith were always kind to me, and full of smiles. I thank you for that. May he rest in peace, and God Bless all of you.

Joey Langley, Retired Chief of Adult Probation & Parole, 6th Judicial Circu March 30, 2021