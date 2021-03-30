Menu
Ronnie Nelson Keen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
KEEN, Ronnie Nelson, 79, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on March 27, 2021. Born in Whitewood, Va., Ronnie had been a resident of Hopewell since 1964. He was the son of the late Nelson and May (Elrod) Keen and the stepson of the late Florida (Daniels) Keen. In addition to his parents, Mr. Keen was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Keen; and a sister, Athlene "Teen" Sweeney. He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Edith Mueller Keen; daughters, Patricia Johnson of Stone Mountain, Ga., Jacqueline (Paul) Moyer of Wasilla, Ala., Beverly Keen of Henrico, Va.; son, Michael (Melody) Keen of N. Dinwiddie, Va.; sisters, Hellen White of Lebanon, Va., Patsy Clifton of Oakwood, Va., Diana Sue (Harold) Cantrell of Jewell Ridge, Va., Deborah (Perry) Ward of Louisa, Va.; brothers, George (Mavis) Keene of Leesburg, Va., Kennith Keene of Jolo, W.Va., Raymond Dean (Della) Keen of Swords Creek, Va.; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a 1975 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and was a retired Accountant and Virginia Magistrate, as well as a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Hopewell. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Hopewell, 510 W. Poythress Street, Hopewell, Va. 23860 or online at giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/stj510208 and/or the American Legion Post 146, 217 East City Point Road, Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
510 W, Hopewell, VA
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
510 W, Hopewell, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know he is up there , talking with all the other cousins & family members. We loved him (&Edith) & will see him again. Love to Edith & family
Sue Farris & family
Family
March 24, 2022
Sincere condolences go out to this precious family during a difficult time.
Patsy and Dean Thompson Oakwood VA
April 2, 2021
I was very sorry to hear of Ronnie Nelson's death! Though I haven't seen him for many years I always remembered him and George Howard. We were all very close as we grew up! Shirley Whitt, Dayton, OH
Shirley Keen Whitt
March 31, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family of my cousin Ronnie Nelson Keene.
Leonard Keene
March 31, 2021
It was sad to read that Ronnie had passed away. I was with the Supreme Court and always enjoyed conversations with Ronnie who was in the magistrate system. Our talks continued as we ran into one another in the Chester area after I retired. He was a really good person and a credit to the court system. I will miss him. My best wishes to his family. Ron Neely
Ron Neely
March 30, 2021
Ronnie always was a kind and helpful man. Edith was the apple of his eye and you could sense the devotion of them for each other. May he rest in peace.
Anne Sherman
March 30, 2021
Edith, and extended family - I was very sorry to learn that Ronnie passed away recently. I know your hearts are very sad at this time. Will pray for you. May your fond memories of him sustain you. I worked with Ronnie over the years when he worked thru the courts. He was always very knowledgeable about his work, took it seriously, and he and I "traded quite a few war stories" over the years - at work, or at a festive Moose function. He and Edith were always kind to me, and full of smiles. I thank you for that. May he rest in peace, and God Bless all of you.
Joey Langley, Retired Chief of Adult Probation & Parole, 6th Judicial Circu
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear this. We worked with Ronnie at J.M. Clements for years where he was the bookkeeper. He taught me so much about business. He was a wonderful & happy guy & kept us entertained with many funny stories about his life! I will keep all of you in my thoughts. ((Hugs))
Pat & John Clements
March 30, 2021
we are praying for the family, we enjoy been with Ronnie in Germany never forget it. we love you all .....GOD BLESS
HERSEL & Virginia Daniels
March 29, 2021
