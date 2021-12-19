Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roosevelt Crew Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
CREW, Roosevelt, Jr., 69, of Glen Allen, Va., died December 17, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Sylvia B. Crew; two sons, William and Matthew (Tara) Crew; grandson, Brendon M. Crew; three sisters, Barbara C. Boone (Joe), Carolyn C. Lewis and Wilma C. Edmonds; sister-in-law, Alice B. Whitaker; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held on Monday, December 27 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Eric Jackson, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guest book at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May the God of all Comfort sustain you during this period of Bereavement.
DEA. & Mrs. PHILLIP W.PAGE, SR.
Friend
December 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 26, 2021
Really have missed him walking through our neighborhood. I know he missed that exercise. I will miss his cheerful manner. ( Mike and Betty from down the street)
Mike Melton
Friend
December 24, 2021
Rosey has always been such a friendly & cheerful person at work and on tennis court. I have wonderful memories. My condolences to Sylvia and rest of the family. We will miss him.
Jan Baliga
December 22, 2021
B J ( Jan ) Baliga
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results