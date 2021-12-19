CREW, Roosevelt, Jr., 69, of Glen Allen, Va., died December 17, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Sylvia B. Crew; two sons, William and Matthew (Tara) Crew; grandson, Brendon M. Crew; three sisters, Barbara C. Boone (Joe), Carolyn C. Lewis and Wilma C. Edmonds; sister-in-law, Alice B. Whitaker; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held on Monday, December 27 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Eric Jackson, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guest book at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2021.