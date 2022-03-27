Menu
Roosevelt Greene Jr.
GREENE, Roosevelt, Jr., departed this life March 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Greene; son, Barry Greene; and sister, Roberta Christian. He is survived by his three sons, Anthony, Marvin and Durwin Greene (Angel); daughter, Latice Greene; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 27, 2022
My condolences for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Renee Shafer
Work
March 23, 2022
