GREENE, Roosevelt, Jr., departed this life March 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Greene; son, Barry Greene; and sister, Roberta Christian. He is survived by his three sons, Anthony, Marvin and Durwin Greene (Angel); daughter, Latice Greene; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.