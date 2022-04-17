Menu
Rosa Dandridge
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
DANDRIDGE, Rosa, departed this life April 15, 2022. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral notice later.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom I love you and you always bring my Heart God saw you suffering so he bought you home he said come home I give you rest you with family there now looking down on us saying I'm home I'm ok until we meet again
Roland Turner
April 17, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 17, 2022
