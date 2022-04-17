To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
2 Entries
Mom I love you and you always bring my Heart God saw you suffering so he bought you home he said come home I give you rest you with family there now looking down on us saying I'm home I'm ok until we meet again
Roland Turner
April 17, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home