GLIDEWELL, Rosa Lee, 96, of Victoria, Va., joined her husband, Robert Percy Glidewell Sr.; her daughter, Shirley Ann Glidewell; and her son, Robert Percy Glidewell Jr., in Heaven on December 12, 2020. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kristy Lee Nunnally (Brandon) of Victoria; her brother, Jessie "Scokey" Shearin of Petersburg; numerous nieces, nephews; and devoted friend, Bobby Zava. She was a member of the Victoria Christian Church. Her body will lie in state Thursday, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Maury Street Cemetery, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Victoria Christian Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.