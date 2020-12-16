Menu
Rosa Lee Glidewell
FUNERAL HOME
Staples Funeral Home
2300 Nottoway Blvd.
Victoria, VA
GLIDEWELL, Rosa Lee, 96, of Victoria, Va., joined her husband, Robert Percy Glidewell Sr.; her daughter, Shirley Ann Glidewell; and her son, Robert Percy Glidewell Jr., in Heaven on December 12, 2020. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kristy Lee Nunnally (Brandon) of Victoria; her brother, Jessie "Scokey" Shearin of Petersburg; numerous nieces, nephews; and devoted friend, Bobby Zava. She was a member of the Victoria Christian Church. Her body will lie in state Thursday, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Maury Street Cemetery, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Victoria Christian Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Staples Funeral Home
2300 Nottoway Blvd. P.O. BOX 96, Victoria, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Maury Street Cemetery
Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Staples Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda and Kristy our thoughts and prayers are with you. I know this is hard but for her it is eternity with her Lord. Ya'll took great care of her and I know that is a comforting thought to you both. Love ya'll.
Janice Cifers
December 16, 2020
