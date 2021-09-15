I am saddened to hear this news. I am sending my condolances to the entire Grace family during this time of loss. I have known Mrs Grace and her family as far back in New Jersey on Jefferson Avenue in Scotch Plains. Her late husband and my father were close friends we lived on one end of the block and Mrs Grace and her family lived on the other end. To the Grace family you will be in prayer. Eric Booker

Eric Booker October 11, 2021