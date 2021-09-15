GRACE, Rosa, 79, departed this life September 5, 2021. Rosa leaves to cherish her memory a host of loving family and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.
Interment at Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
I am saddened to hear this news. I am sending my condolances to the entire Grace family during this time of loss. I have known Mrs Grace and her family as far back in New Jersey on Jefferson Avenue in Scotch Plains. Her late husband and my father were close friends we lived on one end of the block and Mrs Grace and her family lived on the other end. To the Grace family you will be in prayer.
Eric Booker
October 11, 2021
CONDOLENCES TO ROSAS FAMILY
JOANN MARTIN
September 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.