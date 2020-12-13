HINTON, Mrs. Rosa M., age 86, of Richmond, departed this life December 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. F. Hinton Jr.; and one son, Terence L. Brown. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Kellam (Mike) and Charlene Hinton Watts (Darryl); one son, Harold R. Brown; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Woodrow McCutchen (Karen) and Oliver McCutchen (Joyce); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Lesley Holland; and her loyal pet and protector, "Sassy." Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Hinton can be viewed Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to the governor's declaration, funeral services will be private, but livestreaming is available Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Interment and graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.