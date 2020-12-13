Menu
Rosa M. Hinton
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HINTON, Mrs. Rosa M., age 86, of Richmond, departed this life December 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. F. Hinton Jr.; and one son, Terence L. Brown. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Kellam (Mike) and Charlene Hinton Watts (Darryl); one son, Harold R. Brown; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Woodrow McCutchen (Karen) and Oliver McCutchen (Joyce); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends, among them a devoted, Lesley Holland; and her loyal pet and protector, "Sassy." Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Hinton can be viewed Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to the governor's declaration, funeral services will be private, but livestreaming is available Friday, at 1:30 p.m. Interment and graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 7:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I PRAY FOR STRENGTH FOR YOU ALL DURING THIS TIME OF THE YEAR. LOVE YOU
Joan Cooper
December 14, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family who worked with her for many years and she was always kind and encouraging you to do your best.
Lydia Byrd
December 18, 2020
Your smile and your words of wisdom will always be remembered.
Brandon Roots Sr.
December 17, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Harold B, Charlene, Arris, and the entire family in the passing of your Mother and Grandma. Ms. Rosa was especially sincere to us as she is the Great-Grandma of my dear Granddaughter, Jaris. Just remember Jesus will continue to keep, Bless and Comfort you all. Thru your tears there will be Joy. God Bless , Arlene and Jarrett and Jaris´s Siblings
Arlene Traore
December 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 17, 2020
I worked with Rosa in rdss for many year, she had a smile on her face and her tone of speech was soothing. God bless her family and please be with them at this difficult time.
Loretta Adkins
December 14, 2020
"Earth has no sorrow that HEAVEN cannot heal."
A Regina Leftwich
December 14, 2020
My Condolences are out to the Hinton Family. My Heart is Saddened by the passing of your Mother. My Prayers are with you all. Love you, Von Jarrett
Yvonne Jarrett
December 13, 2020
We want you to know that we are here for you during this difficult time. Our hearts are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gwen Cooper & Family
December 13, 2020
My Condolences to Mrs.Rosa Hinton Family. I Have You All In My Prayers. RIHP Mrs.Hinton
Vanessa Andrews
December 13, 2020
