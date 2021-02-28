Menu
Rosa Estelle Martin
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
MARTIN, Rosa Estelle, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away on February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Martin; and a special aunt, Myrtle Atkinson. She is survived by her children, Tim Rankin, Bubba Rankin (Beth) and Michelle Rankin; grandchildren, Conner, Tyler, Kimber, Mason, Eric and Leah; ex-husband and friend, Kenneth Rankin. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
VA
