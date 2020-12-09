REID, Rosa Lee Coley, age 88, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Fremont, N.C., departed this life on December 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John Solomon Reid; and son, John Solomon Reid Jr. She leaves to cherish her precious memory son, William Thomas Reid of Delran, N.J.; and daughter, Doris Annette Reid, M.D. of North Chesterfield, Va.; children she reared, Ashley Eugene Scott (Melinda) of Clinton, Utah, Patrick Orlando Scott of North Chesterfield, Va. and Donald Christopher Scott of Wilson, N.C.; one sister, Vera Coley Sprueil of Greensboro, N.C.; two grandchildren, Stephen Thomas Reid (Sherina) and Timothy Christopher Reid; six great-grandchildren, Nicole Brown Alford (Josh) of North Chesterfield, Va., Devin Myles Reid of Falls Church, Va., Samara Johnson of Glen Allen, Va., Myles Reid and Savannah Reid of North Chesterfield, Va. and Dante Xavier Reid of West Depfort, N.J.; and grandchildren-in-love, Maretta, Semira, Ashlinn (Ashley Eugene) and Jordan (Donald); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interment Wayne Memorial Park, Dudley, N.C., at a later date. Services entrusted to Haskins Funeral Home, Goldsboro, N.C.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
Praying that God will give you peace during this time.
Ethel Yelverton
Friend
December 18, 2020
Jerry &Beverely Banks
December 17, 2020
Family, May God give you peace and strength in the days ahead. We thank God for allowing us to know Sister Rosa, she was a blessing in our lives and we find comfort in knowing she is at rest with the Lord..
God Bless,
Albert & Veronica Artis
Albert Artis
Friend
December 17, 2020
Psalm 20:4. May He grant you according to your heart's desire. And fulfill all your purpose. Eternal Love, Carnell and Wanda Reid
Carnell and Wanda Reid
Family
December 16, 2020
To Annette with deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother. I am hoping prayers will ease your sorrow. Miss Rosa had a smile and a conversation whenever you met her. She always talked about me looking like my mother, Edna Mae. I loved seeing Miss Rosa at St. James with her big HAT.
Ethel Davis
Friend
December 16, 2020
Sister Rosa was a joy to all who knew her. To the family, may God grant you the serenity to accept the things you can not change, the courage to change the things you can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Our thoughts and prayers are with and for you, Yours in Christ, Albert and Verna Daye and families.
Verna Daye
December 16, 2020
Donald and family praying for you at this time
Matthew and Shirley Everette
Friend
December 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
regina exum
December 16, 2020
I would like to give my blessings to William and Annette for losing such a beautiful woman as Mrs. Rosa, it's a great loss, she was not just their mom but a mom to me as well as my siblings, she will be missed.
Phynese Solomon
Family
December 15, 2020
My Condolences to the Reid Family
Gilbert Bell
December 14, 2020
Aunt Rosa! Rest In Peace. You have sent up your Timber and built an Eternal Home. We know you are an Angel in heaven, but our hearts are still torn. To William, Annette, Eugene, Patrick and Donald, words just can't say enough, know we mourn with you and pray for your strength through this painful loss. May GOD give you comfort and strength that only He can give. With all our love. Tim and Brenda Coley
Tim and Brenda Coley
Family
December 13, 2020
We are truly sorry for your loss, and will keep the family in our prayers.
Walter & Joyce Phelps
Neighbor
December 11, 2020
My condolences goes out to you and your family Class1970
Linda Vick Rhodes
December 11, 2020
Prayers and thoughts are with you
Uncle Bobby & Aunt Eula Holden
Family
December 11, 2020
My condolences goes out to you and your Class 1970
Linda Vick Rhodes
December 11, 2020
Heartfelt condolences goes out to you and Family !
Olivia Walls
Friend
December 10, 2020
To our family, Our Aunt Rosa, You already know you will be greatly missed! This one is real hard for us but we know you are resting in your masters arms! Fly high our angle! To Annette & William and rest of family we are praying for you all she going to truly be missed but she is at peace! Love, Barbara, Quanta’, Shanika Holden, Stephanie Orozco, Omar Yelverton, Bobby Artis, & your great great dog nephew Bentley
Shanika Holden
Family
December 10, 2020
Dr. Reid sorry for your lost. Love leaves a memory no one can ever steal. Former patient .
Arnett Jones
December 10, 2020
From the family of the New Canaan Worship Center, we extend our love and our deepest sympathy in the loss of mom. We continue to pray for you and the family. God richest blessings and strength upon you.
New Canaan Worship Center
December 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Rosa. Love you.
Wanda Coley- Coleman
Family
December 9, 2020
Annette,
You know we go back along way. Our journey as friends began on Spruce Street to Brazil Street to Fremont, NC and from there house hunting in Richmond. Your Mom was just like a Mom to me as early on she became my "Mama Reid". Please know you and William are in my prayers. I hate this had to happen but God knows best. Rest in Peace "Mama Reid".......You've earned your wings!
Sadly, Janet D. Barnes
Janet Barnes
Classmate
December 9, 2020
Annette, We the Class of 1970 share with you in your sorrow of the passing of your Mother. We want you to know we are thinking of you during this difficult time and please know we are here if you need us!
Sorrowfully submitted, Goldsboro High School Class of 1970
Janet Barnes
Classmate
December 9, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt Rosa. You will truly be missed.
Janet Greenfield-Loftin
December 8, 2020
God bless you Ms. Reid. You were such a joy to be around. You and Leslie can now listen to music in heaven. RIP
Deepest sympathy to your family
Nancy
nancy
December 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.