REID, Rosa Lee Coley, age 88, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Fremont, N.C., departed this life on December 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John Solomon Reid; and son, John Solomon Reid Jr. She leaves to cherish her precious memory son, William Thomas Reid of Delran, N.J.; and daughter, Doris Annette Reid, M.D. of North Chesterfield, Va.; children she reared, Ashley Eugene Scott (Melinda) of Clinton, Utah, Patrick Orlando Scott of North Chesterfield, Va. and Donald Christopher Scott of Wilson, N.C.; one sister, Vera Coley Sprueil of Greensboro, N.C.; two grandchildren, Stephen Thomas Reid (Sherina) and Timothy Christopher Reid; six great-grandchildren, Nicole Brown Alford (Josh) of North Chesterfield, Va., Devin Myles Reid of Falls Church, Va., Samara Johnson of Glen Allen, Va., Myles Reid and Savannah Reid of North Chesterfield, Va. and Dante Xavier Reid of West Depfort, N.J.; and grandchildren-in-love, Maretta, Semira, Ashlinn (Ashley Eugene) and Jordan (Donald); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interment Wayne Memorial Park, Dudley, N.C., at a later date. Services entrusted to Haskins Funeral Home, Goldsboro, N.C.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.