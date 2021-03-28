THOMPSON, Ms. Rosa Mae, age 85, of Richmond, departed this life March 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by two sons, Clyde Thompson and John Thompson. She is survived by two daughters, Bessie Thompson and Fannie Trower; one son, Larry Thompson; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Minnie Thompson, Eunice Logan and Delores Langhorne (Milton); one brother, Walter Thompson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends; among them, honorary nephew, Thomas Hicks. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Thompson can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Thursday.