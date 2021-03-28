Menu
Rosa Mae Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
THOMPSON, Ms. Rosa Mae, age 85, of Richmond, departed this life March 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by two sons, Clyde Thompson and John Thompson. She is survived by two daughters, Bessie Thompson and Fannie Trower; one son, Larry Thompson; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Minnie Thompson, Eunice Logan and Delores Langhorne (Milton); one brother, Walter Thompson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends; among them, honorary nephew, Thomas Hicks. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Thompson can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Apr
1
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 6, 2021
ROSA, SWEET ROSA, TAKE YOUR WELL DESERVED REST. Fifth Baptist is already missing you. So dedicated. Your faithfulness as well as pride in all that you did very lovingly. The Fifth Baptist Fantastic Seniors will surely be missing your presence. Take your well deserved rest. Affectionately.
BRENDA SPAIN-JEFFERS
April 1, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss my Condolences goes out to you and your family..I can imagine what you going through we laid my Dad to rest March 6 ..My prayers are with yall
Selinda Hawkins
April 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss.Sincere condolences to Fannie and familiar she Rest In Eternal Peace
Lynette Lopes
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rosa´s passing. Please know she´s with God now. My prayers are with you.
Marian Howard
March 30, 2021
Team 804 Legends send their deepest condolences in this time of loss. We love you Mrs. Latanya and your family. We are sending prayers for all of you!
Victoria Ferris
March 29, 2021
May God comfort & strengthen the family during this time of sorrow. And remember those we love never pass away, they walk amongst us everyday.
Ellen Mickey Boyd
March 29, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to Ms Fannie and Latanya for the lost of mother and Grandmother my Prays are with you and your family my deepest sympathy God Bless
Doris Traynham
March 28, 2021
