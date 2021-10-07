CAPEHART, Rosalie Duke, departed this life on October 1, 2021 at the age of 104. She was blessed to see and hold in her arms over 100 of her direct descendants. Rosalie was the matriarch of five generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Field Capehart Sr.; as well as her two sons, Charles Jr. and Joseph. Those left to cherish her memory are her remaining children, Marilyn Packard (James), Ann Brunner, Lawrence (Linda), Elaine Guedri (Wayne), Anthony (Rose), Regina Moran (Robert), Marian Flournoy (Stephen), Robert (Paula), Richard (Lynda) and Marita Wilton; as well as 32 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home at 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 215 N. 25th St. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, a reception will follow the interment. Masks are respectfully requested at all events.