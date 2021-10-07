Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosalie Duke Capehart
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
CAPEHART, Rosalie Duke, departed this life on October 1, 2021 at the age of 104. She was blessed to see and hold in her arms over 100 of her direct descendants. Rosalie was the matriarch of five generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Field Capehart Sr.; as well as her two sons, Charles Jr. and Joseph. Those left to cherish her memory are her remaining children, Marilyn Packard (James), Ann Brunner, Lawrence (Linda), Elaine Guedri (Wayne), Anthony (Rose), Regina Moran (Robert), Marian Flournoy (Stephen), Robert (Paula), Richard (Lynda) and Marita Wilton; as well as 32 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home at 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 215 N. 25th St. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, a reception will follow the interment. Masks are respectfully requested at all events.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
9
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church
215 N. 25th St., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
God bless all your beautiful, loving family. Of course you are for you were raised by beautiful, loving parents. I am grateful to them for providing wonderful memories for me and especially your Mother these past few years. Remember, your loss is heaven's gain where they both are joined happily with God. I will always cherish all my time with your Mom and her quick, sweet smile.
Sue Ann Gallagher Holt
Friend
October 9, 2021
ELAINE & WAYNE Guedri
Family
October 7, 2021
ELAINE & WAYNE Guedri
Family
October 7, 2021
Mom You will always be in our hearts and our memories of Your wisdom and gentle kindness
ELAINE & WAYNE Guedri
Family
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results