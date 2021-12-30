ROBINSON, Rosalie T., 83, of Richmond, received her wings Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Robinson; mother, Talitha Owens; father, George Taylor; brothers, Haywood Johnson and Robert Owens Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Burton Robinson Sr.; children, Satrina Robinson, Sandra Horton (Ronald Sr.) and Burton Robinson Jr. (Sharon); four grandchildren; one devoted grandson, Ronald L. Horton Jr. (LaTosha); special granddaughter, Sakeitha Horton; five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022. A private Celebration of Life service will be held. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.