Rosalie T. Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
ROBINSON, Rosalie T., 83, of Richmond, received her wings Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Robinson; mother, Talitha Owens; father, George Taylor; brothers, Haywood Johnson and Robert Owens Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Burton Robinson Sr.; children, Satrina Robinson, Sandra Horton (Ronald Sr.) and Burton Robinson Jr. (Sharon); four grandchildren; one devoted grandson, Ronald L. Horton Jr. (LaTosha); special granddaughter, Sakeitha Horton; five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022. A private Celebration of Life service will be held. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
II knew Rosali e every since our elementary school days at Van de Vyver and St Joseph & usher at Elizabeth Catholic Church; as well as her employment in retail, always a pleasant, quiet person .May God comfort her family in the days to comeand bless her soul.
Grannie Veronica Archer
January 4, 2022
To the family & friends of Rosalie Robinson, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Rosalie. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
January 4, 2022
