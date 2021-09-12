YOUNG, Rosalie N. "Tini", of Mechanicsville, formerly of Biloxi, Miss., died Tuesday, after a long struggle with COPD. She is survived by her husband, Kay C.; son, Mark Young; daughter-in-law, Marsha Young; and three granddaughters, Ashley, Brittany and Kelsey Young. She was predeceased by her son, K. C. Young III; and daughter-in-law, Marisa Young. Along with her husband, she was well-known in the Richmond area shooting community. She was an officer in the family business, Blackcreek Gun Club. The family will receive visitors outside at the entrance to Heritage Green Assisted Living, 7080 Brooks Farm Rd., in Mechanicsville, on Sunday September 12 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Visitors may pay their respects in a drive through, or get out and park, as they wish.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.