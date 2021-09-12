Menu
Rosalyn B. Westerlund
WESTERLUND, Rosalyn B., 81, of Mechanicsville. God himself has his hands full today because Rosalyn entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, September 4, 2021. There to greet her was her beloved and long missed husband, Jerry. Rosalyn was born in Gloucester, Va. and was predeceased by her parents, James and Elda Bristow of Saluda. Many family members and friends still live in the area, including her brother, James Bristow Jr.; and sister, Adelle Hendley. Sister, Loudene Brandenburg resides in Hopewell. After moving to Mechanicsville, Rosalyn worked as a manager for Richmond Public Schools for 37 years. Her children, Brian Keith Westerlund and Lisa Westerlund Lucas, along with Brian's wife, Lori, stayed nearby and in retirement Rosalyn was busy with gardening, crafting and being the best Nana to her grandchildren, Meghan Lucas Butcher (husband, Jacob), Emily Lucas (significant other, Antonio Evola) and Robert Lucas III.

Our family is blessed with great memories and stories to tell about a life well lived and an unmatched strength amidst adversity. Rosalyn's generosity with her artistic gifts has touched so many and has served as an example for how to make the most of one's talents. The family wishes to thank the many Dr's., nurses and medical professionals who cared for Mom. Special thanks to: Dr. Cappello, Dr. Kaminsky, Dr. Rickman, Dr. Shah and Amy Wenzel NP.

"He speaks, and the sound of His voice is so sweet the birds hush their singing; and the melody that He gave to me within my heart is ringing" - C. Austin Miles

A Celebration of Life is planned for September 26, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Historic Polegreen Church in Mechanicsville.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Historic Polegreen Church
Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering our time working together at Mechanicsville Rose was a good friend and will be missed. Good times v
Carol edwards
Friend
September 17, 2021
I worked in the warehouse where she worked . Great woman and great leader!!!!
Betty James was Brittle
September 14, 2021
Brian, just saw this notice. Deepest sympathy.
Sally
September 13, 2021
I worked with Rosie as a high school student from 1983 to 1986 at the Richmond Public schools warehouse. She was always so nice to me and supportive and I spent many hours sitting in her office as she discussed her Cabbage Patch doll collection. Heaven is welcoming a wonderful woman and she will be missed. My condolences to the family. I will always remember her as a very positive influence and mentor to a kid on his first job just starting out in life. My condolences, thoughts and prayers to her family.
Jeff Roth
Work
September 13, 2021
Lisa...My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Betty Olmstead
Friend
September 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 12, 2021
