WESTERLUND, Rosalyn B., 81, of Mechanicsville. God himself has his hands full today because Rosalyn entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, September 4, 2021. There to greet her was her beloved and long missed husband, Jerry. Rosalyn was born in Gloucester, Va. and was predeceased by her parents, James and Elda Bristow of Saluda. Many family members and friends still live in the area, including her brother, James Bristow Jr.; and sister, Adelle Hendley. Sister, Loudene Brandenburg resides in Hopewell. After moving to Mechanicsville, Rosalyn worked as a manager for Richmond Public Schools for 37 years. Her children, Brian Keith Westerlund and Lisa Westerlund Lucas, along with Brian's wife, Lori, stayed nearby and in retirement Rosalyn was busy with gardening, crafting and being the best Nana to her grandchildren, Meghan Lucas Butcher (husband, Jacob), Emily Lucas (significant other, Antonio Evola) and Robert Lucas III.Our family is blessed with great memories and stories to tell about a life well lived and an unmatched strength amidst adversity. Rosalyn's generosity with her artistic gifts has touched so many and has served as an example for how to make the most of one's talents. The family wishes to thank the many Dr's., nurses and medical professionals who cared for Mom. Special thanks to: Dr. Cappello, Dr. Kaminsky, Dr. Rickman, Dr. Shah and Amy Wenzel NP."He speaks, and the sound of His voice is so sweet the birds hush their singing; and the melody that He gave to me within my heart is ringing" - C. Austin MilesA Celebration of Life is planned for September 26, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Historic Polegreen Church in Mechanicsville.