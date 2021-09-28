GUARDI, Rosario Frank, 94, of Richmond, Va. and formerly from Sauquoit, N.Y., passed away on September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Josephine Guardi; four sisters, four brothers; and two granddaughters, Amanda and Kristin Guardi. He is survived by his children, daughter, Francine Isenhour (Billy) of Goochland, two sons, Joseph Guardi of Richmond, Va. and Thomas Guardi (Tammy) from Kents Store, Va.; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rosario retired from Sperry Univac Corporation after 34 years. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Bliley - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Saint Michael Catholic Church or the Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23230, Suite A.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.