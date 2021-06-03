EDWARDS, Rose Dehner, 93, of Montpelier, Va., passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. Rose was a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, a seamstress for many years, and loved spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Wilkie Edwards; her parents, George D. and Arminita B. Dehner; two brothers and six sisters. Rose is survived by one brother, Fred Dehner (Doris); and one sister, Barbara Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Lacy Funeral Home, Mineral, Va. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the Dehner Family Cemetery, Montpelier, Va., with the Rev. Owen Taylor officiating. Guestbook at lacyfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.