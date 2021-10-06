FRANKLIN, Rose Mildred Shelton, 79, of Crewe, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Pollie Shelton; and her brothers, James and Grady Shelton. Rose is survived by her husband of 52 years, George Lewis Franklin; five children, James Franklin of Johnson City, Tenn., Annie F. Snow (Randy) of Saluda, Va., Joy Duarte, Jeff Mann (Lisa) and Brandon Franklin (Amanda), all of Crewe, Va. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Dillon (Keith) of Burkeville, Va. Rose was a longtime beautician and owner of Rose's Hair Boutique of Blackstone. She enjoyed pencil drawing, artistry in painting, sewing and gardening and mastered them. Rose was dedicated to her family and showed her devoted love to her grandchildren. She was a Christian and founding longtime member of the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 814 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6. The funeral services will be held in the church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, with burial to follow in Crewe Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.