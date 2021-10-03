HALL, Rose Marie, age 55, of Beaverdam, Va., peacefully passed away September 29, 2021, at home with her husband and other family members by her side. Rose was born on December 7, 1965. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Cooke; and by two brothers, Pete Crisp Jr. and James "Onion" Crisp. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Joe Hall; one son, Joseph; and two daughters, Shelby Davis and Tabitha. Also surviving are three grandsons, Justin, Benny and Jacob; brothers and sisters, Roger Crisp (Cindy), David (Linda), Anita Thomas (Brian), Becca, Shirley, Brenda; her father-in-law, Joe Ben; and her great-nephew, Camrin, who she loved so much. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a great friend to many. Rose was a longtime employee of Hanover County Public Schools as a Cafeteria Manager. Viewing for Rose will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A time for visitation will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with a service to follow at Nelsen Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The graveside will be held at Harris Cemetery, 11192 Dude Ranch Road, Glen Allen, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.