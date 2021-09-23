KNIFFEN, Rose Marie (Bryant), 86, formerly of Richmond, Va., died from natural causes while at her home in Zephyrhills, Florida, on June 20, 2020.



Rose was born March 2, 1934, in Richmond, Virginia, to William Edward Bryant and Dessie Leber Bryant. Rose graduated from Saint Patrick's Catholic High School and shortly thereafter entered the Roman Catholic Religious Order of the Daughters of Charity, beginning her life of Catholic ministry and a professional educator. Rose also served as a lay person-teacher at Saint Edward-Epiphany School, Richmond, Va., prior to her retirement. Rose's roles as a Catholic Sister, community servant, teacher and beloved family member and friend were her most important contributions.



In recent years, Rose enjoyed her retirement life in the Crystal Lake Community located in Zephyrhills, Florida. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy of Christian faith, unconditional love, humor, wit and her bold and contagious fun-loving spirit. Rose touched our lives immensely and will remain forever.



Rose was preceded in death by her siblings, William E. Bryant Jr., Virginia Becker, Myrtle Fowler, Dessie Frock, Alice Lenz and Elizabeth Sach; her husband, Arthur Kniffen; and special friend and companion, Richard Duncan. Rose is survived by several nieces and nephews. The family expresses gratitude to Becky Bacon and Martine Duncan for their support during this time.



A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:30 p.m. at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 213 N. 25th Street, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Saint Patrick's Catholic Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.