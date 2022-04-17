OGBURN, Rose C., 95, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett A. Carnes and Clarice B. Carnes; her husband, Edmund "Ed" Ogburn; and her brother-in-law, George Blevins. Rose is survived by her beloved and devoted Life Partner of 62 years, Willie "Bill" C. Rigsby; sister, Corine Blevins; brother, Everett A. Carnes Jr. (Edna); nieces, Andrea Rose Carnes Hemphill (Kevin), Patricia Blevins Crabtree (Linton) and Connie B. Blevins Lazaro (Richard). She is also survived by several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. After settling in Richmond, Va., Rose worked as an executive assistant at C&P Telephone. Her hobby was sewing and she became an accomplished seamstress making many of her own clothes. She also enjoyed gardening with her Life Partner and canning the harvest each year. Family and friends will gather for a visitation in the Chapel at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238 at 2 p.m on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.