RIVERS, Rosie May, 91, of Henrico, died December 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Rivers. Surviving are two sons, Dirk and Craig (Maritza) Rivers; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remain rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, December 17 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, December 18 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 8787 Mount Olive Road, Glen Allen, Va. Rev. Darryl C. Thompson, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2021.