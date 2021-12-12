Menu
Rosie May Rivers
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
RIVERS, Rosie May, 91, of Henrico, died December 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Rivers. Surviving are two sons, Dirk and Craig (Maritza) Rivers; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remain rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, December 17 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, December 18 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 8787 Mount Olive Road, Glen Allen, Va. Rev. Darryl C. Thompson, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mount Olive Baptist Church
8787 Mount Olive Road, Glen Allen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 16, 2021
Dirk, Craig and the Rivers family; Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. It was a joy to know your Mom and will always remember her.
Phyllis Taylor
Family
December 15, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Rosie´s Passing. She was across the hall from my mom. What a beautiful lady she was. My deepest condolences.
Laurel Herman
Other
December 12, 2021
