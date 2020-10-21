WOOD, Rowyn Alysabeth, age 11, of Crozet, Va., had her life tragically taken on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
She was born on November 13, 2008, to Stephanie and Maya Wood, in Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jim Wood and Robert Owen Rader.
She was a student at Tandem Friends School and an outstanding soccer player for Richmond United. To know Rowyn was to love Rowyn. She was an avid artist, baker and explorer. She loved her family, animals and the ocean. She found fun and the good in everything she did and everyone she met.
She is survived by her mother, Stephanie Wood; her sister, Bailey Wood and boyfriend, William Flanagan; sister, Meghan Martinez and husband, Carlos Martinez and their children, Julianna and Sebastian Martinez; her brother, Tyler Rader and fiancee, Aunisha Catoe and their daughter, Rylee Rader; her best friends, Linus Malone and Kate Conrad; special friends, Kenna McCarthy and Kayleigh Shearer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm, located at 1135 Clan Chisholm Lane, Earlysville, Va. 22936.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA in memory of Rowyn at https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/
.
Condolences may be shared with the family at HillandWood.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.