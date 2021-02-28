ALLISON, Roxie Raines, was born in Raleigh, N.C., on December 19, 1937, to Arnetta Louise Glenn Raines and Eulice Raines. She passed away January 28, 2021, and was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Allison. Roxie was a mother and caregiver to many across the world. She was a pioneer, political leader and human rights activist. Roxie will be significantly missed by many, but forever in our hearts. Roxie's Life Celebration is scheduled for September 11, 2021. All information and inquiries to include life celebration details, written tributes, cards, gifts, etc. should be sent via mail to LTC (R) Phyl Charity, P.O. Box 751, Fresno, Texas 77545, or emailed to [email protected]
Professional services are entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
