HUFFMAN, Roxie Green, 57, of Henrico, Va., passed away on December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by James Huffman Jr. and Jeanette Huffman. She is survived by her brother, Tracy Huffman; niece, Katie Huffman; and nephew, Tucker Huffman. Roxie loved her family, dogs and traveling. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting. Her passing leaves a hole in the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
4 Entries
I've known Roxie for about 6 years now. She's been through so much loss in the time that I've known her and I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. I will miss our conversations. I sure wish you would have been able to enjoy your retirement longer. Rest in peace.
Sarah Segovia
Friend
January 7, 2022
My deepest sympathies are with the family at this most difficult time. I worked with Roxie at Wachovia Securities. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Supranee Krausz
January 5, 2022
Supranee Krausz
January 5, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family. I'm sorry to hear of your loss. I worked with Roxie at Crestar Bank & again at Wachovia Securities. I will continue to pray for the family.