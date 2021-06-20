Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Thomas "Tommy" Bray Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
BRAY, Roy Thomas "Tommy", Jr., 60, of Aylett, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen Bray Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tabatha Gore (Michael), Shawn Bray (Victoria); grandchildren, Ashton, Eryn, Miya, Mason, MaKenna, Lilith; brother, Scott Bray (Kim); partner, Yvonne Johnson; as well a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to his caregiver, Lindsey Hoke, for her care and support. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
22
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.