BRAY, Roy Thomas "Tommy", Jr., 60, of Aylett, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen Bray Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tabatha Gore (Michael), Shawn Bray (Victoria); grandchildren, Ashton, Eryn, Miya, Mason, MaKenna, Lilith; brother, Scott Bray (Kim); partner, Yvonne Johnson; as well a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to his caregiver, Lindsey Hoke, for her care and support. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.