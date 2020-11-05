LAMBERTSON, Roy Franklin III, 68, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Campbell; children, Sarah Lambertson and Kerry Lambertson; brother, Michael Lambertson and his wife, Elizabeth Lambertson; niece, Katherine Lambertson; nephew, Armand Lambertson; sisters-in-law, Alice Campbell and Jean Beal; and loving dog, Brodie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Franklin Lambertson Jr. and Hattie Evelyn Lambertson. A memorial service for Roy will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.