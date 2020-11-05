Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roy Franklin Lambertson III
LAMBERTSON, Roy Franklin III, 68, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Campbell; children, Sarah Lambertson and Kerry Lambertson; brother, Michael Lambertson and his wife, Elizabeth Lambertson; niece, Katherine Lambertson; nephew, Armand Lambertson; sisters-in-law, Alice Campbell and Jean Beal; and loving dog, Brodie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Franklin Lambertson Jr. and Hattie Evelyn Lambertson. A memorial service for Roy will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
November 5, 2020