HARRISON, Roy J., age 75, of Powhatan, died September 29, 2021, following an unexpected illness. Roy was born in Hickory, Va. to Roy J. Harrison Sr. and Miriam Williams Harrison. He was the co-founder of Premier Project Management Group, LLC. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, former Supervisor of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors, member and former president of Powhatan Lions Club, member and former president of Powhatan Jaycees, member of the Powhatan Ruritan Club, the local Republican Committee, past Chairman of Habitat for Humanity and volunteered with the Powhatan Christmas Mother. Roy's passions included family, faith, Powhatan County, Hokie football, history, Smith Mountain Lake and enjoying a good joke. Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Midgett Harrison; his daughters, Kathryn Dickerson (Richard), Christine Hederick (Josh) and Karen Heinike (Martin); and seven grandchildren, Zachary Dickerson, Reilly Dickerson, Mary Kathryn Hederick, Paige Hederick, Charlotte Hederick, Chaytor Green and Russell Heinike. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a Wake until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Human Concerns fund, at St. John Neumans Catholic Church. In lieu of food, donations may be made to Feeding Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.