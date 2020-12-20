LEE, Roy Alton, traveled a long, interesting path from his birth in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on February 22, 1923 until his death in Richmond, Virginia, on November 28, 2020. His accomplishments over the years included building bridges in Burma during World War II, building aluminum plants around the world over many decades with Reynolds Aluminum, building an extended family with his wife of nearly seven decades, Ann K. Lee; and his children, Kenneth, Melissa and Susan; and building many close friendships along the way (both on and off the golf course!). Left behind to miss him dearly are Ann, Kenneth and Melissa; his grandchildren, Alessia, Katy Meier, Jennifer Lahocki and Jacob Clark; his great-grandchildren, Olivia and Rory Meier and Emerson Lahocki; and those joining Roy's family through marriage, Amalia Pizzardi, Michael Clark, Jeremy Meier and Chris Lahocki. Given current circumstances, the burial will be private and any memorial service may be done later. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.