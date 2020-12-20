Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Alton Lee
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
LEE, Roy Alton, traveled a long, interesting path from his birth in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on February 22, 1923 until his death in Richmond, Virginia, on November 28, 2020. His accomplishments over the years included building bridges in Burma during World War II, building aluminum plants around the world over many decades with Reynolds Aluminum, building an extended family with his wife of nearly seven decades, Ann K. Lee; and his children, Kenneth, Melissa and Susan; and building many close friendships along the way (both on and off the golf course!). Left behind to miss him dearly are Ann, Kenneth and Melissa; his grandchildren, Alessia, Katy Meier, Jennifer Lahocki and Jacob Clark; his great-grandchildren, Olivia and Rory Meier and Emerson Lahocki; and those joining Roy's family through marriage, Amalia Pizzardi, Michael Clark, Jeremy Meier and Chris Lahocki. Given current circumstances, the burial will be private and any memorial service may be done later. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I had the privilege of working with Roy on the Venalum project. My sympathy goes out to his family!!
J. B. Taylor
December 20, 2020
My Condolences to Mrs. Lee and Family. I was hired by Mr. Lee to work for Reynolds International. Mr. Lee was a great Leader, Friend and Gentleman. I will never forget this wonderful great man. Karl Günter Karthaus
Karl Günter Karthaus
December 20, 2020
I was the 3rd addition to the RII engineering group and what a lucky break. Just to prove how much timing and luck can influence your life. As others have commented - lots of good memories associated with this group. He will be missed.
Bill Peabody
December 20, 2020
Roy was a great friend and co-worker. We will miss his humor and his always cheerful face! Your many memories together will help sustain you and family. He was a bit of a character and will be missed by all who knew him.
Betty Williams
December 20, 2020
I have been lucky to know Roy since 1969. He was Chief Engineer for Reynolds International for most of my 33 years at Reynolds. Roy was my boss, what a great man to work for and with. We worked hard and we played (golf) the same way. You will be deeply missed my good friend. My sincere condolences to the Lee Family Rich Thomas
Rich Thomas
December 20, 2020
Our condolences to Ann and family. Roy will be missed. Attached is a photo of Roy with Reynolds folk at Alan´s 80th. Birthday in 2012.
Alan & Joy Barnes
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results